Jio prepaid users to get one-year free Disney+Hotstar subscription: Here's how

Jio prepaid users to get one-year free Disney+Hotstar subscription: Here's how1 min read . 06 Jun 2020
Users can avail themselves of the offer by either opting for ₹401 monthly plan or ₹2,599 plan or through add-on data packs
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Users can avail themselves of the offer by either opting for ₹401 monthly plan or ₹2,599 plan or through add-on data packs
Reliance Jio's prepaid users can now get Disney+Hotstar VIP subscription worth ₹399 for free for 12 months, the telecom major announced on Saturday.
Reliance Jio's prepaid users can now get Disney+Hotstar VIP subscription worth ₹399 for free for 12 months, the telecom major announced on Saturday.
Here are various way Jio users can avail themselves of this enticing offer:
Here are various way Jio users can avail themselves of this enticing offer:
1) Users recharging with ₹401 monthly plan will be able to enjoy this offer. The plan provides 90 GB data, unlimited voice calling for 28 days.
2) Users taking ₹2,599 annual plan can also get the complimentary Disney+Hotstar VIP subscription. The plan offers 740 GB data, unlimited voice calling for 365 days.
3) In addition to the above plans, Jio users that do not want to run out of data, can also opt-in for a combo-pack of data add-on vouchers, starting at ₹612 (12 vouchers of ₹51) that provides data benefits as well as a free one-year subscription of Disney+ Hotstar VIP worth ₹399.
Access to Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription entitles the user to latest Bollywood movies, global movies and shows dubbed in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, latest animation films, exclusive Hotstar Specials, unlimited LIVEE sports and much more.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated