Home >Companies >News >Jio prepaid users to get one-year free Disney+Hotstar subscription: Here's how
(Photo: Reuters)

Jio prepaid users to get one-year free Disney+Hotstar subscription: Here's how

1 min read . 06 Jun 2020 Edited By J. Jagannath

Users can avail themselves of the offer by either opting for 401 monthly plan or 2,599 plan or through add-on data packs

Reliance Jio's prepaid users can now get Disney+Hotstar VIP subscription worth 399 for free for 12 months, the telecom major announced on Saturday.

Here are various way Jio users can avail themselves of this enticing offer:

1) Users recharging with 401 monthly plan will be able to enjoy this offer. The plan provides 90 GB data, unlimited voice calling for 28 days.

2) Users taking 2,599 annual plan can also get the complimentary Disney+Hotstar VIP subscription. The plan offers 740 GB data, unlimited voice calling for 365 days.

3) In addition to the above plans, Jio users that do not want to run out of data, can also opt-in for a combo-pack of data add-on vouchers, starting at 612 (12 vouchers of 51) that provides data benefits as well as a free one-year subscription of Disney+ Hotstar VIP worth 399.

Access to Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription entitles the user to latest Bollywood movies, global movies and shows dubbed in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, latest animation films, exclusive Hotstar Specials, unlimited LIVEE sports and much more.

