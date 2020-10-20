Jio, Qualcomm to fast track 5G network infra in India

Jio Platforms Ltd, the digital services subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), and US-based Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. will develop 5G solutions to fast track the roll out of indigenous 5G network infrastructure and services in India.

“Qualcomm and Jio Platforms along with its wholly owned subsidiary Radisys Corporation today announced their expanded efforts to develop open and interoperable interface compliant architecture based 5G solutions with a virtualized RAN," according to a press statement released on Tuesday.

The Jio-Qualcomm partnership is a step closer to Mukesh Ambani-led telco’s aim of rolling out indigenous 5G network as soon as the government sells spectrum through auctions.

Ambani, at RIL’s 43rd annual general meeting in July, had said, “Jio has developed a complete 5G solution from scratch. This will enable us to launch a world class 5G service in India using a 100% homegrown technology and solution".

He had said the made-in-India solution will be ready for field deployment next year, and Jio will be able to easily upgrade its 4G network to 5G due to the telco’s converged network infrastructure.

While Jio is confident of a 5G launch soon, rivals Bharti Airtel Ltd and Vodafone Idea Ltd are of the view that India is yet to develop an ecosystem for the state-of-the-art technology and the reserve price of spectrum in the bands meant for 5G services is too high.

“The development of secure RAN solutions with Qualcomm combined with Jio Platforms and scale provides the ideal combination for local manufacturing and for accelerating the realisation of Atmanirbhar Bharat for an inclusive 5G nation," said Mathew Oommen, president, Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, the telecom arm of Jio Platforms.

5G technology will enable users experience faster data speeds, low latency communications and enhanced digital experiences across connected devices such as smartphones, enterprise laptops, augmented and virtual reality products and internet of things (IoT) solutions.

Jio Platforms raised ₹1.52 trillion from investors such as Google, Inc. and Facebook in just four months this year to achieve its digital goals. Qualcomm Ventures, the investment arm of Qualcomm Incorporated, has also invested ₹730 crore in Jio Platforms for a 0.15 % stake.

