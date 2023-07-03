Reliance launches internet-enabled Jio Bharat phones for ₹999, beta trials to begin from July 71 min read 03 Jul 2023, 05:54 PM IST
Reliance Jio is launching beta testing for its low-budget Jio Bharat phones, aiming to provide internet-enabled devices to 250 million feature phone users.
As the 5G revolution gains momentum, Reliance Jio has ramped up plans to launch internet-enabled phones for a mere ₹999. The Mukesh Ambani-founded company said it would begin beta testing the first 1 million Jio Bharat phones from July 7. The low-budget devices are set to equip 250 million existing feature phone users with internet-enabled phones.
