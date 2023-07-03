comScore
Business News/ Companies / News/  Reliance launches internet-enabled Jio Bharat phones for 999, beta trials to begin from July 7
Back

Reliance launches internet-enabled Jio Bharat phones for ₹999, beta trials to begin from July 7

 1 min read 03 Jul 2023, 05:54 PM IST Anwesha Mitra

Reliance Jio is launching beta testing for its low-budget Jio Bharat phones, aiming to provide internet-enabled devices to 250 million feature phone users.

A shop owner displays JioPhone Next, a low-cost 4G smartphone jointly developed by the Indian group's Jio telecoms venture and Alphabet's Google | Representational image (REUTERS)Premium
A shop owner displays JioPhone Next, a low-cost 4G smartphone jointly developed by the Indian group's Jio telecoms venture and Alphabet's Google | Representational image (REUTERS)

As the 5G revolution gains momentum, Reliance Jio has ramped up plans to launch internet-enabled phones for a mere 999. The Mukesh Ambani-founded company said it would begin beta testing the first 1 million Jio Bharat phones from July 7. The low-budget devices are set to equip 250 million existing feature phone users with internet-enabled phones.

Jio Bharat will be priced at 999 and comes with two significantly cheaper calling and data plans. According to updates shared by the company, the monthly plan is 30% cheaper than feature phone offerings of other operators and comes with seven times more data. 

123 per month for unlimited voice calls and 14 GB data, compared to other operator’s 179 plan for voice calls and 2 GB data," the company noted.

ALSO READ: Jio plans to raise over $1 bn loan to purchase 5G network gear: Report

“There are still 250 million mobile phone users in India who remain ‘trapped’ in the 2G era, unable to tap into basic features of the internet at a time when the world stands at the cusp of a 5G revolution," an official press note quoted Chairman Akash Ambani as saying.

The upcoming Beta tests will be carried out across 6,500 tehsils.

ALSO READ: Leaked images of Reliance Jio Phone 5G reveals display details; tipped to price under 10,000

Earlier this week an analyst report indicated that Jio is currently leading the 5G rollout in India, with Bharti Airtel a somewhat distant second.

“Bharti Airtel lags Reliance Jio in most metrics across circles, suggesting a modest relative pace of roll-outs across 21 circles, implying higher capex risk and potential market share losses if not closed," the report by JP Morgan said.

(With inputs from agencies)

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 03 Jul 2023, 06:31 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout