Jio's 70,000-crore capital raising may help RIL's mega rights issue

Mumbai: A string of equity placements in quick succession by Reliance Industries Ltd -- the latest being discussions with New York-based private equity firm General Atlantic to sell 2% stake in subsidiary Jio Platforms for ₹10,000 crore -- is part of the oil-to-telecom conglomerate's strategy to build confidence among potential investors for its upcoming mega rights issue.

Two people aware of RIL’s capital raising plans confirmed this.

RIL had on 30 April announced fundraising plans of ₹53,125 crore through a 1:15 rights issue (one new share for every 15 shares held) at an offer price of Rs.1,257 per share. The record date for the rights issue is 14 May.

“This is a very large rights issue, considering the current market sentiment. The overall market sentiment is subdued. There is a lot of economic uncertainty. That is one of the main reasons why the proposed rights issue is kept as a partly paid-up issue, which means any subscriber can buy the rights issue shares by only making a part payment now and the rest within a period of six months or a year. Within that time the RIL promoters too can comfortably bring in enough money to subscribe to the rights issue. The global investments in Jio Platforms will build confidence among investors, which will help RIL successfully complete the rights issue," said the first person.

Shareholders willing to subscribe to the RIL rights issue will have to pay 25% on application and the rest in one or more tranches.

With 50% shareholding as a promoter, Mukesh Ambani, will need at least ₹26,600 crore to subscribe to his portion of the rights issue.

“At least 25% or ₹6,650 crore will have to be brought in as upfront amount to subscribe to the rights issue. This money can be raised by pledging promoter shares," said the first person.

Ambani and other controlling shareholders have committed to buy to the full extent of their entitlement and also subscribe to all unsold shares in the rights issue, Reliance had earlier said.

The opening and closing dates for the rights issue have not been announced yet.

Following RIL’s rights issue announcement, the company’s stock has steadily been rising, creating a larger discount for the potential rights issue subscribers. As of Monday, the rights issue offer price is at a 20% discount to the stock's average trading price of ₹1,592 apiece. Larger the discount, better are the prospects of getting investors for the rights issue.

“The capital raising is serving three purposes -- enabling RIL to reduce its debts, bringing in strong global investors to strengthen Jio Platforms’ business expansion plans and building confidence among all market participants for the upcoming rights issue," said the first person.

General Atlantic is in discussion to buy around 2% stake in Jio Platforms. Jio has attracted significant investment commitments in a quick succession from a clutch of global players such as Facebook Inc., Silver Lake Partners and Vista Equity Partners over the past three weeks.

RIL’s stake sale talks in Jio Platforms over the past one month has propelled the oil-and-gas major’s stock by around 39% to Rs, 1595 since 15 April, making RIL the world’s fourth largest oil and gas firm.

If consummated, the General Atlantic investment in Jio Platforms will result in a total stake sale of around 15% worth close to ₹70,000 crore by RIL in less than a month’s time, which will help the conglomerate keep up with its target to become net debt-free by March 2021. General Atlantic helped fund Airbnb Inc. and Uber Technologies Inc.

Jio Platforms hosts all of RIL’s digital initiatives including Jio digital services (mobile, broadband), apps, tech capabilities (Artificial Intelligence, Big Data, IoT etc.) and investments (like Den Networks, Hathway Cable and Datacom Ltd etc.)

RIL had a net debt of ₹1.53 trillion at the group level as on 31 December. The debt has surged in the past few years especially due to the aggressive expansion drive of Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd.

RIL’s 9.99% stake sale to Facebook in Jio Platforms in April valued the latter at ₹4.62 trillion, which marked the world’s largest investment for a minority stake by a technology company, and the largest foreign direct investment (FDI) in the technology space in India.

Then, last week RIL announced to sell a total of around 4% in Jio Platforms to Silver Lake Partners and Vista Equity Partners for about $2.25 billion, which raised Jio’s valuation to around ₹4.91 trillion.

The recent deals and partnerships forged by Jio Platforms will help the company gain more ability to compete with marquee global e-commerce and digital payments behemoths such as Alphabet, Tencent, Alibaba and so on, all of whom have already entered India’s vast, untapped open internet market.

On Monday, Bloomberg reported that the Saudi sovereign wealth fund and General Atlantic are among firms exploring investments in Jio Platforms.

“Saudi Arabia’s $320 billion Public Investment Fund is considering buying a minority stake in Reliance Industries Ltd.’s Jio Platforms unit," said the Bloomberg report, citing people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private.

RIL has been considering several asset monetization plans to reduce its debts. RIL was in talks to sell 20% stake in oil-to-chemicals division to Saudi Aramco at an enterprise value of $75 billion. RIL is also awaiting the government’s approval for a stake sale in the company’s telecom towers business to private equity firm Brookfield Asset Management. In July 2019, RIL had announced that it had entered into an investment of ₹25,215 crore in Jio’s telecom tower assets.

