Global internet giants such as Google, Facebook and Amazon have been nudging for a bigger share of the digital advertising pie for a while. However, with the $5.7 billion Facebook-Jio deal, the social networking platform may finally find a foothold beyond the metros and snap up a bargain in the ₹14,000-crore digital advertising space, riding on the success of small and medium businesses (SMEs).

“From the India perspective, while a lot of businesses advertise on all these platforms, between Facebook Marketplace, Google Shopping and Amazon Marketplace, the latter has the maximum purchase-level insight. But kirana stores were not advertising online and, depending on how well Jio-Facebook design this offering, Facebook can nudge ahead of the others," said S. Swaminathan, CEO and co-founder of digital marketing and analytics firm Hansa Cequity.

Earlier this year, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos had announced a $1-billion investment in digitized small businesses in India. Google has SME-specific offerings, such as Google My Business (GMB), Digital Unlocked and Market Finder, to connect over a million businesses digitally.

With the Chinese market out of bounds for these companies, India is the next biggest destination outside the US. And, reaching out to the SMEs, especially for advertisements, helps them map the spending profile of millions of internet users, which in turn, is sold to businesses seeking to advertise for the right audience.

Moneka Khurana, country head, Mobile Marketing Association, India, said two out of three Google searches are from outside metros, including 10 times more local language searches, whereas Facebook claims that more than half their reach comes from tier 2 and tier 3 cities. “ The Jio penetration in small towns and cities, clubbed with deep relationship and community bonding on Whatsapp and Facebook enables a potent base for the partnership to flourish."

The digital advertising industry is expected to cross ₹50,000 crore by 2025, while Indian digital ad spends stood at ₹13,683 crore in 2019, shows a report by Dentsu Aegis Network. The majority of these spends go on social media platforms, followed by paid search, online video and display media. Facebook already leads the social media ad bucket, while Google clearly has the search pie. However, with a stronger presence across grassroots retail through JioMart, Facebook is likely to open up new opportunities.

