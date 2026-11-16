Jio explores Indian launch partners for satellite constellation; rocket capacity a hurdle

Jio Platforms Ltd has begun talks with Skyroot Aerospace, the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) and other homegrown companies to launch satellites for its planned satellite internet services, three people aware of the matter said.
Jio wants to explore launching with domestic entities first, the people said on the condition of anonymity, even as India's largest telecom operator explores talks with SpaceX, the world's largest launch services provider. The company is also keen on building the whole value chain from satellite design to launch in India.