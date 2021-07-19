Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd's (RRVL) acquisition of a controlling stake in B2B search engine Just Dial (JD) will not only provide RRVL with access to a large merchant base for its new commerce platform JioMart but also allow the retail company to harness JD's evolution into a super app---booking flight/train/bus/cab/hotel, bill payments, recharge among others, said analysts.

At Reliance Industries Ltd's (RIL) annual general meeting last month, chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani had laid out RIL's target of onboarding 10mn merchant partners for its new commerce initiative over the next three years. This acquisition aids that target.

Last week Reliance Industries Ltd's (RIL) wholly-owned subsidiary RRVL acquired a controlling stake of 40.95% in JD-- 25.3% stake through a preferential allotment and another 15.6% stake from the founder VSS Mani, triggering a mandatory open offer in accordance with takeover regulations, to acquire up to 26% stake. The final acquisition cost for a 66.95% stake would be around ₹5720 crores.

The acquisition will allow RRVL to leverage Just Dial’s (JD) existing database of 30.4 million business listings and its existing consumer traffic of 129.1 million quarterly unique users (as on 31 Mar 2021).

According to Credit Suisse, JD's B2B platform– JD Mart – matches wholesalers/manufacturers with retailers/industrial buyers. It constitutes 7-8mn out of the current 30mn plus listings. JD operates it on a marketplace model and offers services like payment solutions, logistics, chat, catalog management, etc. In addition, SMEs (Small and Medium Enterprises) can avail of insurance and working capital loans, thus facilitating their business.

The large visitor base enables JD to source advertising from suppliers. It has an advertising-based revenue model, wherein advertisers pay a fixed fee to run search-led advertising campaigns. The fee can be paid either upfront or through monthly payment plans. Advertisers get preferential placement in search results. In addition, consumer preference is influenced by ratings and reviews (>120mn).

"In addition to a listing platform and a B2B business, JD is creating a super app for consumers hosting services such as price comparison, booking flight/train/bus/cab/hotel, bill payments, recharges, etc. The transactions are facilitated through JD Pay UPI product," said Credi Suisse in a report dated 19 July, adding that JD is incentivizing customers through token JD Cash, which can be redeemed on the app. Reliance is also trying to integrate multiple services into its MyJio app, so this acquisition could facilitate the integration of the two platforms.

With JioMart, RRVL is already acquiring and digitizing Kirana shops. Within a year of its launch, JioMart has acquired 0.3 mn partner stores, compared to 0.44 mn paid merchants with JD.

RRVL could also drive up JD’s paid merchant acquisition pace in the future by providing a suite of value-added services such as a listings platform to drive merchant/product discovery, transactions platform, and payments among others, and use JD's platforms to cross-sell other products and services from within the Reliance platform.

JD's new product offerings include JD Mart (connect of B2B sellers and buyers with the promise of providing discovery, transactions, logistics, payments, and lending); JD Xperts (one-stop destination for on-demand home services such as pest control, salon etc.), and JD Omni (cloud-hosted solution for digitizing businesses; includes merchant discovery, online store, transactions, logistics, loyalty programs, inventory management etc.).

"RRVL will aspire to model this similar to Alibaba’s platforms: Taobao which enables small merchants and businesses to open online stores, and Ele.me that provides a digital sales platform to small local businesses (product sellers and service providers)," said Kotak Securities in a report dated 18 July, adding that in particular, Ele.me, as well as its competitor Meituan Dianping aspire to provide consumers access to all hyperlocal products and services that they need on a daily basis.

Just Dial which was launched in the mid-1990s as a local search service recently launched a B2B platform (JD) targeting SMEs. It is present in 250+ cities, with over 3,000 employees in tele sales and a feet-on-the-street sales force. Per Just Dial, JD and JD Mart platforms are likely to be key beneficiaries of rising internet adoption among SMEs to take their business online, benefitting RRVL now.

Over the last three years, RIL has made multiple acquisitions across digital properties to strengthen its retail unit. These include NetMeds, Urban Ladder and Zivame among other.

