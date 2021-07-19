Jio to integrate Just Dial into super App platform

"In addition to a listing platform and a B2B business, JD is creating a super app for consumers hosting services such as price comparison, booking flight/train/bus/cab/hotel, bill payments, recharges, etc. The transactions are facilitated through JD Pay UPI product," said Credi Suisse in a report dated 19 July, adding that JD is incentivizing customers through token JD Cash, which can be redeemed on the app. Reliance is also trying to integrate multiple services into its MyJio app, so this acquisition could facilitate the integration of the two platforms.

