Jio to roll out 5G in second half of 2021, says Mukesh Ambani

Mumbai: Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd will lead the roll out of 5G technology in India, implementing the service in the second half of 2021, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani said. The solution for fifth generation wireless service will be built indigenously, Ambani added.

Ambani, who was speaking at the fourth edition of India Mobile Congress, said the country requires policy developments for early implementation of 5G services.

"I assure you that Jio will pioneer the 5G revolution in India in the second half of 2021. It will be powered by indigenous-developed network, hardware and technology components," Ambani said.

While Reliance Jio has been talking about a 5G rollout as soon as spectrum is sold, rivals Bharti Airtel Ltd and Vodafone Idea Ltd believe that the technology is at least two years away as India does not the ecosystem and the reserve price for spectrum is expensive.

In October, Jio Platforms Ltd announced that it is working with US-based Qualcomm Inc. to develop 5G solutions and accelerate efforts to bring the high-speed network to the world’s second largest mobile market by subscribers.

Ambani, at RIL’s 43rd annual general meeting in July, had said, “Jio has developed a complete 5G solution from scratch. This will enable us to launch a world class 5G service in India using a 100% homegrown technology and solution".

He had said the 'made in India' solution will be ready for field deployment next year, and Jio will be able to easily upgrade its 4G network to 5G due to the telco’s converged network infrastructure.

5G technology will enable users to experience faster data speeds, low latency communications and enhanced digital experiences across connected devices such as smartphones, enterprise laptops, augmented and virtual reality products and internet of things (IoT) solutions.

Jio Platforms raised ₹1.52 trillion from investors such as Google Inc. and Facebook in just four months this year to achieve its digital goals. Qualcomm Ventures, the investment arm of Qualcomm Inc., has also invested ₹730 crore in Jio Platforms for a 0.15 % stake.

