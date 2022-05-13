Jio tops download speed chart in April; Vodafone Idea leads in upload speed

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
As per the TRAI data, the Reliance Industries-led telecom arm maintained its leadership in the average 4G download speed chart by achieving 23.1 Mbps average download speed in April improving from 21.1Mbps in the previous month.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Reliance Jio topped the speed chart for April 2022, while Vodafone Idea took lead in terms of upload speed. Peer, Bharti Airtel witnessed a marginal improvement in average download speed during the month.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Reliance Jio topped the speed chart for April 2022, while Vodafone Idea took lead in terms of upload speed. Peer, Bharti Airtel witnessed a marginal improvement in average download speed during the month.
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has released a speed chart of telecom service providers for April 2022.
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has released a speed chart of telecom service providers for April 2022.
As per the TRAI data, the Reliance Industries-led telecom arm maintained its leadership in the average 4G download speed chart by achieving 23.1 Mbps average download speed in April improving from 21.1Mbps in the previous month.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Meanwhile, other telecom majors Vodafone Idea, Airtel, and BSNL networks witnessed 17.7 Mbps, 14.1 Mbps, and 5.9Mbps average download speeds respectively in the month under review.
In April, Airtel recorded a marginal improvement in average download speed from 13.7Mbps in March this year. However, the performance of both Vodafone Idea and BSNL dropped during the latest month.
In terms of 4G upload speed, Vodafone Idea topped the chart with an average 4G upload speed of 8.2Mbps in April. On the other hand, Jio, Airtel, and BSNL logged 7.6 Mbps, 6.1 Mbps, and 5.0 Mbps average upload speeds respectively in the same month.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Notably, the download speed enables consumers in accessing content from the internet, while upload speed helps them in sending or sharing pictures or videos to their contacts.
The average speed is computed by TRAI based on data it collects with help of its MySpeed application on a real-time basis.