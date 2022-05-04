This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
It needs to be noted that Jio users enjoying their 3-Months Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription needs to continuously be on an active plan. The annual subscription will commence on the date of purchase of applicable recharge.
Good news for prepaid customers as Jio has announced a 3-month subscription of Disney+ Hotstar Mobile at No Extra Cost to its users on select charges. Also, Jio users can get unlimited voice calls, data, SMS, and other benefits based on the plan selected.
Jio offers a complimentary prime first recharge plan at ₹333 for 28 days with benefits of unlimited calls, 100 SMS per day, 1.5 GB data per day, Jio Apps, and a Disney+ Hotstar subscription. Also, the company has a ₹583 recharge plan with ₹99 prime FRC for 56 days with similar unlimited calls, SMS, data, and subscriptions.
Similar benefits like ₹583 plan are offered on recharge of ₹783 recharge with ₹99 prime FRC for 84 days. Jio has an active plan of ₹151 offering 8 GB with a Disney + Hotstar subscription, however, there are no unlimited calls, SMS, and Jio Apps offered on this recharge.
To avail 3-Months Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription bundled with a Jio plan, simply:
Step 1: Recharge with any of the plans offering Disney+ Hotstar 3 Months subscription (View All Eligible Plans Here)
Step 2: Post recharge, please sign in to the Disney+ Hotstar app with the same Jio mobile number on which eligible recharge or data add-on has been made.
Step 3: Enter the OTP sent to your Jio number to complete the sign-in process
Step 4: Start streaming your favorite content, including LIVE cricket, with your new 3-Month Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription after successful login.
