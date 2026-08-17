Jio vs Airtel: the base plan is now the new telecom battleground

In a fresh twist to the telecom tariff war, market leader Reliance Jio has retained its ₹299 entry-level plan even as rival Bharti Airtel discontinued its similar-priced base plan of 28-day validity.
Reliance Jio is also offering its users protection against any tariff hike for the next one year at a one-time charge of ₹300 through the Jio Prime membership programme, according to company executives. This means Jio Prime users can continue recharging on their existing recharge plans until 5 September 2027, irrespective of any tariff hike.