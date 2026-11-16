Jio vs Airtel vs Vi - which telecom operator had the fewest spam call complaints? What TRAI data says

Reliance Jio recorded fewer complaints related to unsolicited commercial communications (UCC) originating from its network than Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea during the July-September quarter of 2026, according to data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

Jio vs Airtel vs Vi According to TRAI's quarterly report on action taken against UCC for Q2 of FY 2026-27, Jio had 527.25 million active subscribers as of September 30, 2026, compared with Airtel's 506.7 million and Vodafone Idea's 200.88 million.

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Despite its larger subscriber base, Jio received 293,716 complaints against calls and SMS originating from its network during the quarter, significantly lower than Airtel's 352,062 and Vodafone Idea's 539,285.

Of these, 172,622 complaints against Jio were classified as actionable, compared with 186,013 for Airtel and 319,629 for Vodafone Idea.

On the enforcement front, Jio disconnected 4,963 telecom resources for one year for repeated violations, compared with 7,889 by Airtel and 355 by Vodafone Idea.

Jio also blacklisted 274 senders for one year, considerably higher than Airtel's 85 and Vodafone Idea's nine. It also blacklisted 1,506 SMS headers, compared with 882 by Airtel and 770 by Vodafone Idea.

As a terminating access provider, Jio received 696,283 complaints against calls and SMS terminated on its network during the quarter, the highest among the three major private operators. Airtel received 643,546 complaints, while Vodafone Idea received 138,736.

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Jio forwarded 650,038 complaints to originating networks for necessary action, compared with 635,420 by Airtel and 137,182 by Vodafone Idea.

The TRAI data also showed that Jio's subscriber participation in registering Do Not Disturb (DND) preferences remained relatively lower than its two major competitors. Only 10.7 per cent of Jio's subscriber base had registered DND preferences by September 30, against 17.2 per cent for Airtel and 32.7 per cent for Vodafone Idea.

TRAI action against 12.4 lakh telecom resources Overall, TRAI said more than 124,000 telecom resources were subjected to enforcement action during the quarter, alongside the blacklisting of 374 senders.

A total of 1,10,325 telecom resources, including mobile numbers, were barred from outgoing services for 15 days for the first violation, while 13,777 were disconnected for one year for repeat violations, according to TRAI's quarterly report for the second quarter of 2026-27.

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The regulator also blocked 3,725 SMS headers and blacklisted 374 senders for one year, during which they cannot obtain fresh telecom resources.

15.29 lakh complaints TRAI received 15.29 lakh complaints of unsolicited commercial communications during the quarter, of which 7.23 lakh were classified as actionable. The complaints were registered against a backdrop of 714.01 billion calls and 702.28 billion SMSes originating from telecom networks across the country.

The complaint rate worked out to about 2.14 per million outgoing calls, the report said.

The TRAI DND App remained the primary channel for reporting spam, accounting for 14.21 lakh, or 92.9 per cent, of all complaints received during the quarter. The app had recorded 42.36 lakh downloads by September 30.

Also Read | DND is 'farce': Netizens react as unknown numbers trouble Pritish Nandy

The regulator said artificial intelligence-based systems deployed by telecom operators flagged 19.9 billion incoming calls and SMSes as suspected spam during the quarter. These included 18.28 billion calls and 1.62 billion SMSes.

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Telecom operators also issued more than 45.9 lakh warning notifications to entities suspected of sending spam communications. They conducted electronic know-your-customer (e-KYC) verification of 34,025 suspected senders, while 9,977 were disconnected for failing KYC verification.

TRAI has introduced dedicated numbering series to help consumers distinguish promotional calls from service and transactional communications.

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