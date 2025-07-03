Jio-Blackrock will expand Indian stock market, but not a threat to first-generation founders, says Zerodhas Nitin Kamath

New Delhi [India], : If any company can expand the current market, it is Jio-Blackrock with its huge distribution network, but it will not be a threat to first generation founders noted online brokerage platform Zerodha's Chief Executive Officer , Nithin Kamath, on the social media platform 'X'.Nithin Kamath via his post on 'X' expressed optimism regarding the same. He said, "Many people asked me about Jio-BlackRock getting a stockbroking license. Firstly, this is great news." Kamath further added that, "If anyone can expand the markets beyond the top 10 crore Indians, it's probably Jio with all its distribution might."However, he also raised concerns about the expansion of the Indian stock market. "The biggest issue for the Indian markets is a lack of breadth in participation. We're largely limited to the top 10 crore Indians," he said.Kamath also shared his opinion on what his thoughts are on broking. He believes that Zerodha is not something which is following 'vanity metrics' and the principle online brokerage platform is to 'stay to stay profitable.'