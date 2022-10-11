Jio-bp and Mahindra & Mahindra strengthen EV partnership

M&M launched its first all-electric C segment SUV the XUV400 at Mahindra Research Valley, Chennai earlier this month. The company also made rapid strides towards electrification by unveiling its Born Electric Vision with a range of world-class electric SUVS to be launched in the country in the next few years. The group is supplementing the launch of electric vehicles with access to extensive fast-charging infrastructure. To this end, M&M has partnered with Jio-bp to provide EV users with a wide, accessible and convenient fast-charging network.

