Jio-bp and Mahindra & Mahindra strengthen EV partnership

Mahindra & Mahindra and Jio-bp strengthen their EV partnership. Jio-bp will deploy DC fast chargers at M&M dealership network and workshops nationwide, starting with 16 cities
Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), India's leading SUV manufacturer, and Jio-bp, a fuels and mobility joint venture between Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) and bp are strengthening their existing partnership with Jio-bp setting up robust charging network for Mahindra's upcoming e-SUVS launches. Last year, the companies had signed an MoU for exploring the creation of EV products and services, alongside identifying synergies in low-carbon and conventional fuels.
Starting with 16 cities, Jio-bp will install DC fast chargers at M&M dealership network and workshops across the country. With these chargers being open to the public, the partnership will benefit all stakeholders in the EV value chain.
M&M launched its first all-electric C segment SUV the XUV400 at Mahindra Research Valley, Chennai earlier this month. The company also made rapid strides towards electrification by unveiling its Born Electric Vision with a range of world-class electric SUVS to be launched in the country in the next few years. The group is supplementing the launch of electric vehicles with access to extensive fast-charging infrastructure. To this end, M&M has partnered with Jio-bp to provide EV users with a wide, accessible and convenient fast-charging network.
The RIL and bp joint venture is aggressively expanding its Jio-bp pulse branded EV charging network by setting up charging facilities at multiple touch points within cities and major highways to ensure smooth intra-city and inter-city commutes for EV owners. Through a state-of-the-art digital platform, this partnership envisages rolling out e-mobility solutions across discovery, availability, navigation, and transactions to empower all EV users to seamlessly access the M&M partner charging network.
Jio-bp and M&M will together drive electric passenger car adoption in India and help expedite the country's net-zero emission goals.
About Mahindra Group
Founded in 1945, the Mahindra Group is one of the largest and most admired multinational federation of companies with 260,000 employees in over 100 countries. It enjoys a leadership position in farm equipment, utility vehicles, information technology and financial services in India and is the world's largest tractor company by volume. It has a strong presence in renewable energy, agriculture, logistics, hospitality, and real estate.
