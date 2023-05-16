New Delhi: Reliance BP Mobility Ltd (Jio-bp), the fuel retailing joint venture entity of Reliance Industries Ltd and the UK's BP Plc, on Tuesday, launched a new premium diesel with advanced technology that could potentially save customers up to ₹1.1 lakh per truck per year and offer a fuel economy benefit of up to 4.3 %.

The diesel is priced at rates lower than normal or additive-free diesel sold by public sector (PSU) oil marketing companies.

The premium diesel with so-called ACTIVE technology helps reduce the risk of unscheduled maintenance caused by dirt build up and removes existing dirt from critical engine parts and protects against the build-up with use, the company said in a statement.

It is designed to work across a range of commercial vehicles, and with ongoing use it offers a variety of benefits to drivers and fleet owners.

It helps restore and maintain the power of the engine with ongoing use while also reducing the risk of unscheduled vehicle maintenance, it added.

Harish C Mehta, CEO of Jio-bp, said, “Truckers hold a special place for Jio-bp as they account for over half of their operating costs. Recognizing the significant impact of fuel on their overall business performance, we have collaborated with top technologists for several years to develop a customized additive from scratch. This high-performance diesel, infused with our exclusive ACTIVE technology, is specifically designed for Indian vehicles, Indian roads, and Indian driving conditions."

With the launch of this additive-laced premium diesel, Jio-bp aims to revolutionize the fuel industry, providing truckers, fleet owners, and the transportation sector as a whole with a powerful solution that combines improved mileage and significant cost savings.