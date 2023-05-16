Jio-bp launches premium diesel1 min read . Updated: 16 May 2023, 04:32 PM IST
The diesel is designed to work across a range of commercial vehicles, and with ongoing use it offers a variety of benefits to drivers and fleet owners.
New Delhi: Reliance BP Mobility Ltd (Jio-bp), the fuel retailing joint venture entity of Reliance Industries Ltd and the UK's BP Plc, on Tuesday, launched a new premium diesel with advanced technology that could potentially save customers up to ₹1.1 lakh per truck per year and offer a fuel economy benefit of up to 4.3 %.
