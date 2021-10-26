Mumbai: Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) and bp’s fuel and mobility joint venture, Reliance BP Mobility Limited (RBML), on Tuesday launched its first Jio-bp branded mobility station at Navde, Navi Mumbai.

RIL and BP, which set up RBML last July, operate their fuel stations under the Jio-BP brand.

The existing network of over 1,400 fuel pumps will be rebranded as Jio-bp, presenting a new range of customer value propositions over the coming months, the company said.

India's market for fuels and mobility is rapidly growing. It is expected to be the fastest-growing fuels market in the world over the next 20 years.

"Jio-bp Mobility Stations are designed to help meet this growing demand and are ideally located to suit customer convenience. They bring together a range of services for consumers on the move – including additivised fuels, EV charging, refreshments & food, and plan to offer more low carbon solutions over time," the company said.

Instead of regular fuels, Jio-bp Mobility Stations across the country will offer additivised fuel, at no extra cost. The fuel offering will contain internationally developed ‘ACTIVE’ technology, which forms a protective layer on critical engine parts to help keep the engines clean, the company said.

Jio-bp will also set up a network of EV Charging Stations and Battery Swap Stations, at its Mobility Stations and other standalone locations - Mobility Points. The joint venture aims to become a leading EV charging infrastructure player in India.

"The heart of the convenience offering is making refreshments available to customers who are on the move, through the Wild Bean Café. The 24x7 Shop has India’s largest retailer, Reliance Retail as partner for daily need items, snacks and confectionery," the company said.

Jio-bp will offer a network of express oil change outlets, in partnership with Castrol, at its Mobility Stations, providing free vehicle health check-up and free oil-change service through professionally trained experts. Every 2-wheeler customer buying Castrol lubricant at the Express Oil Change outlets will be able to avail of the oil change service at no cost.

