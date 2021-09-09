Jio-bp partners with BluSmart to set up EV charging infrastructure in India

MUMBAI : Jio-bp, the fuels and mobility joint venture between Reliance Industries Limited and bp, announced a partnership with BluSmart, India's first and largest all-electric, ride-hailing platform to set up a network of commercial large scale EV charging stations. As part of the partnership, Jio-bp will set up these stations for passenger electric vehicles and fleets across the country.

BluSmart, through its all-electric fleet, has been disrupting the mobility landscape by providing reliable, zero-surge and zero-tailpipe emission ride-hailing service in Delhi NCR. Running the largest fleet of EVs, BluSmart aims to expand its network into other major cities across India.

“Leveraging bp’s learnings from the UK with bp Pulse, where they have the country’s largest EV charging network, from Germany through their Aral brand, Jio-bp intends to bring in the latest in EV technology to our consumers," said Harish C. Mehta, chief executive officer, Jio-bp, and added that in line with the New Energy vision of RIL, its advanced mobility teams are working tirelessly to create cleaner and smarter ways for Indians to travel. "Our partnership with BluSmart is a significant milestone in our vision of offering new age low-carbon emitting, cleaner and more affordable options," he said.

Through the partnership, both companies will collaborate in planning, development and operation of EV charging infrastructure, at suitable locations across cities where BluSmart operates. With the first phase rollout in the National Capital Region, these EV charging stations will be capable of accommodating a minimum of 30 vehicles at each station and will be concentrated in urban areas.

"BluSmart operates large EV charging Superhubs powering the burgeoning EV fleet. EV superhubs are the future of EV charging as it provides seamless charging access to consumers and ride-hailing fleets and we will be jointly building some of the largest EV Superhubs in the world," said Anmol Jaggi, co-founder and CEO, BluSmart.

As an integrated EV infrastructure player, Jio-bp is actively partnering with leading OEMs, technology, and platform players for setting up its EV fixed charging stations with a format-specific approach for all vehicle categories.

