Jio-bp partners with BluSmart to set up EV charging infrastructure in India

“Leveraging bp’s learnings from the UK with bp Pulse, where they have the country’s largest EV charging network, from Germany through their Aral brand, Jio-bp intends to bring in the latest in EV technology to our consumers," said Harish C. Mehta, chief executive officer, Jio-bp, and added that in line with the New Energy vision of RIL, its advanced mobility teams are working tirelessly to create cleaner and smarter ways for Indians to travel. "Our partnership with BluSmart is a significant milestone in our vision of offering new age low-carbon emitting, cleaner and more affordable options," he said.