Jio-bp to build EV charging infra for Citroen network

Jio-BP, a fuels and mobility joint venture between Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) and BP, on Friday announced that it will build EV charging infrastructure for India unit of French automobile manufacturer Citroen, the two firms said in a statement.
"Jio-bp will install DC fast chargers across Citroën's key dealership network and workshops across the country in phases. These chargers will also be open to the entire universe of EV car customers to help boost EV adoption among consumers," the two firms said in a statement.
With the New Citroën ë-C3 All Electric scheduled for launch in the first quarter of 2023, this partnership will ensure Jio-bp's charging infrastructure network is accessible via an app.
Jio-bp currently operates a rapidly expanding network of EV charging and swapping stations under the Jio-bp pulse brand. The entire range of Jio-bp pulse offerings can be accessed via its mobile app that helps customers easily locate EV charging stations in their vicinity, facilitates digital payments amongst others.
"Driven by the vision to be among India's largest EV charging network, Jio-bp is creating an electric mobility ecosystem that will benefit stakeholders across the EV value chain and is expanding its Jio-bp pulse branded EV charging network by setting up charging facilities at multiple touch points within cities and major highways to ensure smooth intra-city and inter-city commutes for EV owners," it said.
Jio-bp also signed a pact with food delivery giant Zomato in June. The deal is aimed at helping the latter to achieve a 100 percent electric vehicle fleet by 2030.
Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), India's leading SUV manufacturer, and Jio-bp, a fuels and mobility joint venture between Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) and bp are strengthening their existing partnership with Jio-bp setting up robust charging network for Mahindra's upcoming e-SUVS launches.
Starting with 16 cities, Jio-bp will install DC fast chargers at M&M dealership network and workshops across the country. With these chargers being open to the public, the partnership will benefit all stakeholders in the EV value chain.
