Jio-bp to provide battery swapping facility to Zomato's electric vehicles

Jio-bp and Zomato entered into an agreement on Wednesday to support Zomato's commitment toward The Climate Group's EV100 initiative of a 100% EV fleet by 2030.
Reliance Industries (RIL) and supermajor bp-led joint venture Jio-bp will be providing a battery swapping facility to Electric Vehicles (EVs) of the food delivery major Zomato. Both the companies entered into an agreement on Wednesday to support Zomato's commitment toward The Climate Group's EV100 initiative of a 100% EV fleet by 2030.
In a statement, it said, towards the initiative, Jio-bp will provide EV mobility services to Zomato along with access to 'Jio-bp pulse' branded battery swapping stations for last-mile delivery, reported by PTI.
The tie-up is expected to accelerate electric vehicles adoption in the rapidly growing Indian delivery and transportation segment.
Further, in the statement, it said, with high-performance batteries resulting in superior on-road range and with swapping taking just a couple of minutes, battery swapping has become an ideal solution for two and three-wheelers, especially those playing in the last-mile delivery segment. Therefore, battery swapping is set to be the primary driver in the electrification of the last mile delivery and passenger segments.
Last week, Jio-bp inked a deal with Omaxe to set up EV charging and swapping infrastructure at the latter's various properties across Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, New Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Patiala, Amritsar, Jaipur, Sonipat and Bahadurgarh in a phased manner.
Last year, Jio-bp constructed and launched two of India’s largest EV charging hubs. Leveraging the best of RIL & bp’s strengths in electrification, Jio-bp is creating a charging ecosystem that will benefit all the stakeholders in the EV value chain.
The JV’s EV services operate under the brand Jio-bp pulse, and with the Jio-bp pulse mobile app, customers can easily find charging stations nearby and seamlessly charge their electric vehicles.