JioBusiness wins 5-year contract to deploy software solution for IOCL pan-India

NEW DELHI :JioBusiness, the enterprise arm of Reliance Jio will deploy and manage SD-WAN or software defined wide area network for IOCL across its 7,200 retail outlets for five years, the country’s largest carrier said in a statement Thursday.
The solution will power IOCL’s retail automation and critical business processes, such as payment processing, daily price updates, remote desktop protocol software and network monitoring with enterprise-grade connectivity, besides quality of service and 24x7 support across India.
Prateek Pashine, enterprise head at Reliance Jio said, "We look forward to support IOCL’s digital transformation journey by implementing the largest SD-WAN network in the country with our ‘Made in India’ managed network solution. This will in fact be one of the largest deployments of SD-WAN solution in India across any Industry as well as in the oil and gas industry across Asia."
He added that the Jio’s extensive experience in large scale deployments equips the company with the technical expertise to support IOCL in achieving higher performance benchmarks across their network and leverage Jio’s connectivity at each of the sites.
“Currently the solution deployment is in an advanced stage with 2,000+ Retail outlets already onboarded on Jio’s SD-WAN setup," he added.
JioBusiness will be able to offer integrated managed services using end-to-end digital onboarding platform with zero-touch SD-WAN provisioning and an integrated view of all 7,200 retail outlets on a single world class NOC or network operations centre interface. Enterprise business is a big draw for carriers as more and more companies look to digitise their networks while at the same time several want to move to 5G to utilise the efficiency of autiomation through private networks.
