JioCinema had 23 sponsors on platform in first week of IPL2 min read . Updated: 10 Apr 2023, 02:50 PM IST
The platform said it was streaming the Indian Premier League (IPL) for free in 2023 and that the number of views in the first week were at about 375 crore.
New Delhi: JioCinema, owned by Viacom18 and the digital media rights holder of the Tata IPL 2023, has claimed that 23 sponsors signed up for advertising on the platform in the first week of the tournament. These were: co-presenting sponsor Dream11; Reliance Industries-owned JioMart and Ajio; PhonePe, Tiago EV, Appy Fizz, ET Money, Castrol, TVS, Oreo, Bingo chips, Sting, Haier, RuPay, Louis Philippe Jeans, Amazon, Rapido, among others.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×