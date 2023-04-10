New Delhi: JioCinema, owned by Viacom18 and the digital media rights holder of the Tata IPL 2023, has claimed that 23 sponsors signed up for advertising on the platform in the first week of the tournament. These were: co-presenting sponsor Dream11; Reliance Industries-owned JioMart and Ajio; PhonePe, Tiago EV, Appy Fizz, ET Money, Castrol, TVS, Oreo, Bingo chips, Sting, Haier, RuPay, Louis Philippe Jeans, Amazon, Rapido, among others.

JioCinema also said that the average time spent per viewer per match touched 57 minutes during the weekend, up about 60% compared to last season’s first weekend and that this sustained in the first week.

Viacom18 Sports‘ CEO Anil Jayaraj said, “Brands greater precision, cost-effectiveness, and flexibility than television advertising. This is why we are convinced that we will have more and more advertisers shifting advertisers’ focus and budgets towards digital."

The platform said it was streaming the Indian Premier League (IPL) for free in 2023 and that the number of views in the first week were at about 375 crore. The first weekend had about 147 crore viewers. The opening match had a concurrency of 1.6 crore. In addition, it said, the app had over 2.5 crore downloads.

The Reliance Industries-controlled broadcast network outbid rival Disney Star to pick up the five-year digital rights of the league with a bid amount of ₹23,757.5 crore, while the latter retained TV rights for ₹23,575 crore.

Meanwhile, TAM Sports, a division of TAM Media, has claimed that there were about 25 categories that advertised on television, with about 35 advertisers in total and about 60 brands in the first week of the league. The company said it took into account only commercial advertising on television, with only live matches and did not include pre-, mid- and post-match programmes.

It said the count of channels during IPL16 are five more than last year’s 20. The top categories on television were e-commerce gaming with 20% of the share, pan masala companies with 14%, aerated soft drinks, mobile service providers and FMCG companies for their biscuit brands. Pan masala companies have doubled their advertising this year to 14%, while e-commerce gaming companies have increased marginally from last year’s 17% to 20% this year.