JioCinema limits loss after IPL

JioCinema, the video streaming service owned by Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd, has seen a 20% dip in viewership levels basis monthly active users after the IPL (Indian Premier League) peak in April and May, according to media and entertainment industry experts tracking the platform. However, the company points out that while services would normally expect a 70-80% drop once a tentpole property gets over, the platform has sustained much engagement thanks to the reality show Bigg Boss OTT which has performed on par with typical monthly viewership for a Hindi GEC (general entertainment channel) show, having recorded more than 100 million viewers over the season and 30 billion minutes of watch time. That said, the churn remains high and quality content low as the platform launches two to three new titles every week.

