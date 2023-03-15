JioCinema signs Suryakumar Yadav as brand ambassador.

JioCinema signs Suryakumar Yadav as brand ambassador1 min read . 11:09 AM IST
New Delhi: Reliance Industries-backed JioCinema has signed up cricketer Suryakumar Yadav as its brand ambassador. The over-the-top streaming service is owned by Viacom 18 Media Pvt Ltd., a subsidiary of TV18.
The association, the company said in a statement, will amplify its initiative for the Indian Premier League (IPL). JioCinema is the digital streaming partner of IPL. Yadav is managed by Rise Worldwide, also backed by Reliance Industries Ltd.
“Yadav has been one of the most prolific run-getters in white ball cricket over the past 18 months, and will deepen fan engagement towards the OTT platform’s digital proposition and offerings this IPL," the company said in its statement.
“I am pleased to collaborate with them for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League. JioCinema has been revolutionising the digital viewing experience for sports fans across the globe with their world-class presentation that is affordable and accessible," the cricketer said.
Anil Jayaraj, Viacom18 Sports’ CEO, said, “Suryakumar Yadav represents world-class innovation, unmatched thrill and the need to keep fans entertained and engaged. He gives consumers the whole nine yards of sports."
The 2023 season of the league, owned by Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI), will begin 31 March, with Gujarat Titans taking on Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad.
Reliance Industries has paid $2.7 billion, or ₹23,757 crore, for IPL streaming rights for the upcoming five editions of the tournament taking it away from Disney which previously held digital rights for its platform, Disney Hotstar.
In the current rights cycle (2023-2027), BCCI in India will broadcast about 410 matches for which it has sold media rights for ₹48,390 crore.