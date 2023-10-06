JioCinema to stream Indian adaptation of ‘Temptation Island’
JioCinema, the video streaming platform owned by Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd, is all set to launch the Indian adaptation of American reality series, Temptation Island. The dating game show sees several couples agree to live with a group of singles of the opposite sex, in order to test the strength of their relationships. It will be produced by Banijay Asia.