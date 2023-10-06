JioCinema to stream Indian adaptation of ‘Temptation Island’

The dating game show sees several couples agree to live with a group of singles of the opposite sex, in order to test the strength of their relationships. It will be produced by Banijay Asia.

JioCinema, the video streaming platform owned by Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Ltd, is all set to launch the Indian adaptation of American reality series, Temptation Island. The dating game show sees several couples agree to live with a group of singles of the opposite sex, in order to test the strength of their relationships. It will be produced by Banijay Asia.

"We understand the pulse of our audiences and take pride in delivering exceptional, category-defining entertainment across genres. JioCinema's Bigg Boss OTT had a phenomenal run and with the India chapter of the hugely successful Temptation Island, we will further strengthen our unscripted portfolio," a Viacom18 spokesperson said.

With the success of Bigg Boss and Shark Tank on JioCinema and SonyLIV, respectively, a growing number of streaming services are tapping the non-fiction genre to widen their audience base. They are drawing viewers through original non-fiction shows as well as by onboarding reality shows appearing on TV channels on to digital platforms.

Sony’s Shark Tank India and Viacom18’s Bigg Boss notched impressive viewership online, aided by exhaustive marketing campaigns.

ALTBalaji and MX Player also came up with Kangana Ranaut’s Lock Upp that garnered significant viewership. Viacom18 also had another comedy game show The Khatra Khatra Show that premiered on its OTT platform Voot ahead of television. Netflix, which created a special Kapil Sharma show, is betting on reality and launched a dating show IRL: In Real Love, this year.

Media industry experts said non-fiction could see newer formats on streaming platforms and marquee properties could draw audiences sitting on the fence to subscribe to these services. For reality shows as a genre, OTT provides an opportunity to create several interactive features where audiences can feel they are part of the show in terms of being able to influence outcomes as well as having access to many more content formats like live streams.

