JioFiber has revamped its tariff plans for new users starting 1 September. These new tariff plans provide extreme affordability during these challenging times, when dependable internet connectivity has become a necessary norm.

THE NEW JIOFIBER PLANS COME WITH:

1. Unlimited Internet

2. Symmetric Speed (Upload speed = Download speed)

3. Plans starting at only ₹399/month

4. Subscription to the top 12 paid OTT apps at no extra cost.

Jiofibre detailed plans.





JIOFIBER NO-CONDITION 30-DAY FREE TRIAL:

1. Try JioFiber for 30-days with:

a. 150 Mbps truly unlimited internet

b. 4K set top box with access to top 10 paid OTT apps AT NO COST

c. Free voice calling

2. If you don’t like the service, we will take it back, no questions asked.

3. The 30-day free trial is applicable for all new customers.

Important dates:

1. New JioFiber customers activating from 1st September, will get the 30-day Free Trial.

2. existing JioFiber users will get special benefits as mentioned below:

a. Plans of all existing JioFiber customers will be upgraded to match the benefits of the new tariff plans.

b. Any JioFiber customer onboarded between 15th and 31st August will also get the 30-day free trial benefit as a voucher in MyJio.

