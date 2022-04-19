Jiofiber announces new plans under ‘entertainment bonanza’. All you need to know

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The new plans will be made available to new and existing JioFiber users from 22 April, this year.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The telecom major announced new plans that include:
-Zero entry cost for new postpaid plan users – Users will get Internet Box (Gateway Router), Set Top Box and Installation valued at ₹10,000 at zero cost when they opt for a JioFiber Postpaid connection.
-Unlimited entertainment now starting at only ₹100 extra – Users will continue to access unlimited high-speed internet starting at ₹399/month. Additionally, by paying just ₹100 or 200 extra per month, they can now access contents of their choice through a collection of up to 14 OTT apps.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
-Unlimited entertainment includes access to 14 paid Entertainment Apps – Users get access to leading 14 entertainment apps on large screen and small screen (multiple devices included), thereby giving users access to their favorite Movies, TV channels, Originals, News, Shows, Sports and much more. The 14 apps include Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, Sonyliv, Voot, Sunnxt, Discovery+, Hoichoi, Altbalaji, Eros Now, Lionsgate, ShemarooMe, Universal+, Voot Kids, JioCinema
How to get new JioFiber Entertainment Bonanza plans:
A. Existing JioFiber Postpaid users:
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
1. Select your entertainment plan in MyJio
2. Pay advance rental for the new plan selected
B. Existing JioFiber Prepaid users:
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
1. Initiate Prepaid to Postpaid migration in MyJio
2. Verify yourself by entering OTP on your phone
3. Select the entertainment plan in MyJio
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
4. Make the advance payment for the plan chosen
In case of JioFiber users without STB, simply schedule an appointment for delivery of free Jio Set Top Box, after you have selected and paid for your Entertainment Bonanza Plan.