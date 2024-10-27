JioHotstar domain saga: Meet Jainam and Jivika Jain, Dubai siblings who now own the domain

  • Jainam and Jivika Jain, two siblings from Dubai, purchased the JioHotstar domain from a Delhi app developer.

Riya R Alex
Published27 Oct 2024, 04:01 PM IST
Jainam and Jivika Jain are new owners of JioHotstar domain.
Jainam and Jivika Jain are new owners of JioHotstar domain.

Delhi-based app developer who bought the rights to the JioHotstar domain and asked Reliance and Viacom18 to fund his college fees has reportedly sold it to two siblings in Dubai.

The app developer has sold the domain to 13-year-old Jainam Jain and 10-year-old Jivika Jain.

The children have updated the website with the information.

“Even though we’re just kids, we believe that age is only a number when it comes to spreading kindness and positivity,” they said in a note on the website.

 

Also Read | JioHotstar domain saga sees new twist! Delhi techie’s ₹1 cr quest fades, but…

They spent their summer holidays in India and used the funds collected from the tour to buy the JioHotstar domain name from the app developer.

“Our recent journey began during our summer holidays when we left our home in Dubai for 50 unforgettable days in India,” they said.

“When we returned to Dubai, we used a portion of this collection to support a young software developer from Delhi by purchasing this domain for his benefit,” the note said.

 

Also Read | Delhi techies’ unique pitch for college fund ,offers to sell JioHotstar domain

They also informed that the domain is open for sale in future.

“Through sharing our journey here, we aim to inspire others and keep the domain open for future sale to anyone who wants to continue this positive mission,” the note further added.

About the sibblings

Jainam and Jivika started their YouTube channel in 2017, where they used to unbox toys and play with family and friends. Later, they shifted their focus to science content. They are soon planning to launch a podcast with some well-known celebrities.

 

Also Read | JioCinema vs Netflix vs Amazon Prime Video vs Disney+ Hotstar comparsion: Detail

The anonymous app developer, named “a dreamer”, had reportedly approached Reliance and Viacom18 to buy the JioHotstar domain for over a crore to fund his executive MBA degree in the prestigious Cambridge University, UK. However, Reliance and Viacom18 did not respond to his request, reported news agency PTI.

There is no official confirmation from Reliance and Viacom18.

Reportedly, the app developer bought the domain name after hearing the rumours of a possible merger of Jio Cinema and Hotstar in 2023.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:27 Oct 2024, 04:01 PM IST
Business NewsCompaniesNewsJioHotstar domain saga: Meet Jainam and Jivika Jain, Dubai siblings who now own the domain

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics share price

    272.55
    03:59 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    1.15 (0.42%)

    Tata Steel share price

    145.80
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -3.2 (-2.15%)

    Indusind Bank share price

    1,041.55
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -237.35 (-18.56%)

    ITC share price

    482.10
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    10.25 (2.17%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Glenmark Life Sciences share price

    937.75
    03:47 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -101.65 (-9.78%)

    Hindustan Petroleum Corporation share price

    372.35
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -32.3 (-7.98%)

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    13,930.15
    03:43 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -1133.9 (-7.53%)

    Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

    872.50
    03:48 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -66.5 (-7.08%)
    More from Top Losers

    Thermax share price

    5,435.00
    03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    256.95 (4.96%)

    Laurus Labs share price

    465.00
    03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    19 (4.26%)

    Jammu & Kashmir Bank share price

    97.70
    03:44 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    3.85 (4.1%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    691.55
    03:59 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    24.45 (3.67%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,305.00700.00
      Chennai
      80,311.00700.00
      Delhi
      80,463.00700.00
      Kolkata
      80,315.00700.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.