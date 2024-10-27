JioHotstar domain saga: Meet Jainam and Jivika Jain, Dubai siblings who now own the domain

Delhi-based app developer who bought the rights to the JioHotstar domain and asked Reliance and Viacom18 to fund his college fees has reportedly sold it to two siblings in Dubai.

The app developer has sold the domain to 13-year-old Jainam Jain and 10-year-old Jivika Jain.

The children have updated the website with the information.

“Even though we’re just kids, we believe that age is only a number when it comes to spreading kindness and positivity,” they said in a note on the website.

They spent their summer holidays in India and used the funds collected from the tour to buy the JioHotstar domain name from the app developer.

“Our recent journey began during our summer holidays when we left our home in Dubai for 50 unforgettable days in India,” they said.

“When we returned to Dubai, we used a portion of this collection to support a young software developer from Delhi by purchasing this domain for his benefit,” the note said.

They also informed that the domain is open for sale in future.

“Through sharing our journey here, we aim to inspire others and keep the domain open for future sale to anyone who wants to continue this positive mission,” the note further added.

About the sibblings Jainam and Jivika started their YouTube channel in 2017, where they used to unbox toys and play with family and friends. Later, they shifted their focus to science content. They are soon planning to launch a podcast with some well-known celebrities.

The anonymous app developer, named “a dreamer”, had reportedly approached Reliance and Viacom18 to buy the JioHotstar domain for over a crore to fund his executive MBA degree in the prestigious Cambridge University, UK. However, Reliance and Viacom18 did not respond to his request, reported news agency PTI.

There is no official confirmation from Reliance and Viacom18.