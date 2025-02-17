JioHotstar partners with Nielsen for third-party ad measurement starting IPL
Summary
- For years, digital advertising has been dominated by self-reported metrics from platforms like Meta, Google, and YouTube, leaving advertisers with limited independent verification. The JioHotstar-Nielsen partnership looks to disrupt that model.
Mumbai: New OTT platform JioHotstar, which emerged from the union of JioCinema and Disney+Hotstar, has partnered with global media audience measurement firm Nielsen to introduce third-party verified advertising data starting with the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket tournament, marking a major and long-pending shift towards transparency in digital ad measurement.