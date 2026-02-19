JioHotstar teams up with OpenAI to bring ChatGPT-driven content discovery in India

Reliance Industries-led JioHotstar announced a partnership with OpenAI on Thursday.

Swati Gandhi
Updated19 Feb 2026, 01:31 PM IST
JioHotstar website.
Reliance Industries-owned JioHotstar on Thursday announced a partnership with Sam Altman-led OpenAI that is set to transform the viewing experience into a natural, voice-led interaction. The partnership will integrate ChatGPT-powered discovery and immersive features into the country's biggest platform.

In a press release shared, JioHotstar said that for over a decade, digital entertainment in India has largely been dominated by a simple pattern of users scrolling, selecting, and streaming. However, with this latest partnership, that is set to change.

(This is a breaking story. More developments awaited)

OpenaiChatgptJioReliance
