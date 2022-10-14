JioMart and Reliance Smart stores roll out festive offers

The retailer will host the sale across multiple Smart formats including Smart Bazaar, Smart Superstore and Smart Point, across the country. Reliance Smart sells fresh produce, bakery, dairy products, home and personal care products, general merchandise, smart apparels and appliances.
For customers, offers will be available online through JioMart and at their neighbourhood Smart Stores.
“Over the last two years, the Smart Stores have expanded across value shopping, destination shopping and convenience shopping formats. With this huge network of physical stores, strong partner network, sourcing capability and deep insights gained through serving Reliance Retail’s 20 crore registered customer base, the Bestival Sale brings the best of the exclusive offers and deals, bank tie- ups and special discounts on Diwali essentials and general merchandise, apparel, beauty products, electronic exclusively available online through JioMart and at the neighbourhood Smart Stores," the retailer said in a statement.
Large retailers such as Amazon and Flipkart host annual sales events in the run-up to the festive season. Offline retailers too push offers, tie-up with banks and offer attractive deals to lure shoppers.
JioMart and Smart Stores have also rolled out a 360-degree campaign across mediums like TVC, print, radio, outdoor, and social media platforms.
“The powerful combination of over 3,000 Smart Stores and JioMart is a boon for consumers across India. The sourcing strength of stores and JioMart is ensuring unmatched prices during the ‘Bestival Sale’. This confluence of a nationwide network of stores and digital shopping at the same great prices is unique in retail," said Damodar Mall, CEO, Grocery Reliance Retail.
The sale event will also see JioMart onboard regional artisans. Meanwhile, JioMart continues its expansion across categories including consumer electronics, home and kitchen, fashion and lifestyle, beauty and FMCG, Reliance Retail said in a statement.
“We are thrilled about the success of our cross-category expansion focus, which has been well embraced across the nation. We have seen a 3x increase in sales of non-grocery categories during the past 15 days of the sale. The overall response has far exceeded our expectations," said Sandeep Varaganti, CEO, JioMart.
JioMart has expanded its reach to 19,000 pin codes for all the categories to provide sellers with one of India’s largest e-marketplaces. This rapid expansion is in line with JioMart’s aim of becoming the largest home-grown e-marketplace, the company said.