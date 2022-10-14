JioMart and Reliance Smart stores roll out festive offers

“Over the last two years, the Smart Stores have expanded across value shopping, destination shopping and convenience shopping formats. With this huge network of physical stores, strong partner network, sourcing capability and deep insights gained through serving Reliance Retail’s 20 crore registered customer base, the Bestival Sale brings the best of the exclusive offers and deals, bank tie- ups and special discounts on Diwali essentials and general merchandise, apparel, beauty products, electronic exclusively available online through JioMart and at the neighbourhood Smart Stores," the retailer said in a statement.