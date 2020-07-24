JioMart app surpasses 10 lakh downloads on Google Play Store

During the recent AGM of RIL Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani had informed about JioMart now taking over 2.5 lakh daily orders from across the country and the number is rising very fast with every single day. Elaborating on the ambitious expansion plan of JioMart he had said “JioMart is now focused on scaling its geographical reach and delivery capabilities. JioMart is obsessed with providing convenience and a superior shopping experience to consumers. In addition to grocery, we will expand JioMart to cover electronics, fashion, pharmaceutical and healthcare in the days ahead. In the coming years, we will cover many more cities, serve many more customers across India, and expand to many more categories."