JioMart’s Third Act: Reliance’s retail muscle meets quick commerce

For Akhila Rajan, a 38-year-old IT (information technology) professional living in Bengaluru’s Marathahalli area with her husband and two children, the shopping routine had been fairly predictable the past two years. Most weekends meant a trip to the nearest D-Mart to stock up on household groceries and essentials. During the week, if she ran out of some household item or a last-minute need cropped up, she turned to quick-delivery platforms Blinkit or Zepto.
That began to change six–seven months ago when she started noticing advertisements by JioMart, Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd’s online delivery arm, on digital billboards inside her gated residential community.
“The ads were everywhere in my society. I thought, okay, let me see what JioMart is about,” she said.
What began as an experiment has since become part of her weekly shopping routine. Rajan has not stopped using Blinkit or Zepto or visiting D-Mart. But JioMart has gradually moved from being a name on a billboard to another grocery-delivery option.
JioMart is an unusual proposition in India’s quick-commerce market. Unlike Blinkit, Zepto, and Swiggy Instamart, which have built their networks largely around dedicated dark stores (micro warehouses), Reliance Retail is using its vast and diverse offline retail footprint to fulfil online orders with delivery timelines starting 30 minutes.
“We have the widest reach and network that any hyperlocal player has in the country today,” Dinesh Taluja, Reliance Retail’s chief financial officer (CFO), told analysts during the company’s March-quarter earnings presentation on 27 April.
At the end of June, JioMart had a reach of more than 5,500 pin codes across 1,200 cities through more than 3,100 stores. This includes about 600 JioMart dark stores as well as stores such as Reliance Retail’s large-format supermarkets Reliance Smart, neighbourhood grocery stores Reliance Fresh, electronics chain Reliance Digital, and apparel retail brand Reliance Trends.
For context, market leader Blinkit had 2,443 dark stores at the end of June 2026, and Instamart had 1,171.
As per Reliance Industries Ltd’s (RIL's) June-quarter investor presentation on 17 July, Reliance Retail has set itself a three-year target to scale its digital commerce business with JioMart at the centre, deepen customer engagement, and improve the economics of its omnichannel model by transforming its vast store network into a viable digital distribution engine.
After a couple of false starts beginning 2020, Reliance’s digital ambitions are finally beginning to take shape. Per RIL’s investor presentations, JioMart’s average daily orders rose more than threefold from a year earlier to cross 2 million in the latest March quarter, helping it race ahead of Instamart in the quick-commerce rankings and close in on Zepto.
In the June quarter, JioMart’s average daily orders jumped 116% on-year, RIL stated in its presentation without providing the actual number. The digital platform’s average daily orders in the year-earlier June quarter aren’t publicly available. Going by the March-quarter numbers, JioMart is still some distance from Blinkit, which fulfilled 3.04 daily orders during those three months and 3.6 million daily orders in the June quarter.
Reliance Retail, in its third attempt at online grocery delivery, also has to contend with Amazon Now and Flipkart Minutes, which are also expanding their quick-commerce networks.
Even so, JioMart’s rapid scaling has caught the attention of several brands, which are beginning to assign it a specific role—for wider distribution, core assortment and larger packs—while relying more heavily on other players for speed and discovery.
Blinkit led the quick-commerce market in 2025 with a 47% share, followed by Zepto at 24% and Swiggy Instamart at 22%, according to estimates by market research firm Datum Intelligence. Other players, including Flipkart Minutes, Amazon Now, JioMart, and Tata Digital’s BigBasket, together accounted for the remaining 7%.