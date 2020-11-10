JioMart to take on Flipkart, Amazon

What will also aid growth for RIL’s e-commerce is the approval for WhatsApp Pay to go live on the UPI platform. This April, WhatsApp entered into a separate partnership with Reliance Retail/JioMart after Facebook invested $5.7 billion in Jio Platforms Ltd for a 9.99% stake. WhatsApp’s integration with JioMart will strengthen the offering not only for the 60 million small merchants on JioMart but also for telecom operator Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd.