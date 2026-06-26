JioMart's Digi Utsav sale kicks off June 28 with discounts on 5G phones, electronics - details here

JioMart has unveiled its three-day Digi Utsav sale, scheduled from June 28 to June 30, featuring discounts on a broad selection of 5G smartphones, consumer electronics, home appliances, and technology products, as reported by ANI.
The event will include deals across multiple categories, such as smartphones, kitchen appliances, grooming devices, home cleaning equipment, and tech accessories.
According to the company, customers can buy products such as irons starting at Rs.299, kettles from Rs.549, hair dryers and trimmers from Rs.699, mixer grinders from Rs. 1,149, vacuum cleaners from Rs.1,599, air fryers from Rs.2,799, and water purifiers from Rs.7,499. Discounts will also be available on IT accessories and storage products, ANI reported.
JioMart will also offer deals on select 5G smartphones during the sale. These include the Poco C85x 5G, available from Rs.12,499 against a listed price of Rs.20,999, the Samsung Galaxy F36 5G (8GB RAM, 128GB storage) from Rs.19,999 instead of Rs.23,999, and the Oppo K14x 5G, priced from Rs.14,999 against Rs.19,999. The smartphone offers will remain valid till June 30, 2026, ANI reported.
According to a press release, the sale is aimed at making electronics, smartphones and home appliances more affordable for customers while offering the convenience of online shopping and quick delivery in select locations.
Customers can shop the Digi Utsav offers on the JioMart platform from June 28 to June 30.
(With inputs from ANI)
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