Business News/ Companies / News/  JioPhone Prima 4G launched at 2599

JioPhone Prima 4G launched at 2599

Gulveen Aulakh

  • Sector watchers said that pricing was on the higher side since the average sale price of featurephones was about 1,000 in the country

JioPhone Prima 4G can be purchased from JioMart, Amazon and Reliance Digital for 2,599. (Photo: JioMart)

New Delhi: Reliance Jio on Wednesday introduced the JioPhone Prima 4G, a 4G enabled keypad phone that has access to internet using the KaiOS, and supports popular apps such as YouTube, WhatsApp, Facebook, and Google Assistant.

The data-enabled feature phone offers access to Jio apps like JioTV, JioSaavn, JioNews and JioCinema and lets users make UPI payments via JioPay. Introduced at the India Mobile Congress last month, the device has a microphone enabled in its middle circular button which will allow users to access voice assistant.

Typical of feature phones, the device has a 3.5mm headphone jack, but will also have Bluetooth 5.0 and WiFi support. The feature phone sports a 2.4-inch TFT LCD screen and packs a 1,800mAh battery. It also has unspecified front and rear digital cameras. JioPhone Prima 4G can be purchased from JioMart, Amazon and Reliance Digital for 2,599.

Sector watchers said that pricing was on the higher side since the average sale price of featurephones was about 1,000 in the country. “Pricing is still high for the large portion of 35 crore featurephone users. However, it may appeal to top 25% of the feature phone base," said Navkendar Singh, AVP at IDC India.

The No 1 carrier also introduced a new 866 prepaid plan that comes with Swiggy One Lite membership valid for 84 days. The new plan offers 2GB of data per day and unlimited voice calling. Swiggy One Lite membership offers 10 free home deliveries every month on food orders worth 149 or higher and Instamart orders worth 199 or more.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Gulveen Aulakh

Gulveen Aulakh is Senior Assistant Editor at Mint, serving dual roles covering the disinvestment landscape out of New Delhi, and the telecom & IT sectors as part of the corporate bureau. She had been tracking several government ministries for the last ten years in her previous stint at The Economic Times. An IIM Calcutta alumnus, Gulveen is fluent in French, a keen learner of new languages and avid foodie.
Updated: 08 Nov 2023, 07:00 PM IST
