‘Jio’s 5G rollout to be fastest in the world’
Jio has launched 5G services in 277 cities so far in India, with the largest deployment of over 40,000 sites and 250,000 cells in the 700 Mhz as well as in the 3500Mhz band, Akash Ambani said
New Delhi: India’s largest telco, Reliance Jio, will clock the fastest rollout of 5G services in the world, said chairman Akash Ambani at a post-budget webinar of the ministry of electronics and information technology.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×