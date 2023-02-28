‘Jio’s 5G rollout to be fastest in the world’

Jio has launched 5G services in 277 cities so far in India, with the largest deployment of over 40,000 sites and 250,000 cells in the 700 Mhz as well as in the 3500Mhz band, he said. “We are on the path to achieve the declared goal to increase Jio 5G footprint month after month and are aiming to cover every town, every taluka, and every tehsil across the nation by December 2023. This will be the world’s fastest 5G rollout," he added.