Jio’s Q3 revenue seen rising, but digital services yet to catch up

Axis Capital said Jio’s revenue will grow in October-December as India’s largest telecom operator by market share is expected to have added 6 million subscribers and its Arpu should improve by 2% to ₹148 from ₹145 a quarter ago. Addition of higher-paying customers to JioFibre, which introduced cheaper plans last year to cash in on the surge in covid-led internet demand, may also support Arpu growth.