JioStar calls cyber intrusion rumours ‘false and utterly baseless’, assures all user data is ‘fully protected’

JioStar on Wednesday dismissed rumors of a cyber attack, stating that both user data and streaming services are completely safe and unaffected.

The company said in a statement, “We wish to clarify that news reports in certain regional publications regarding an attempted cyber intrusion of JioStar’s IT systems are false and utterly baseless. We would like to reassure all our users, partners, and stakeholders that our core servers remain secure and uncompromised.”

“All user data and streaming services are fully protected. There has been no disruption to our platform operations, and all sports and entertainment streaming on JioStar continues uninterrupted. At JioStar, safeguarding user trust is our highest priority.”

The company also stated that that user trust remains its highest priority, adding that it upholds rigorous cybersecurity protocols and is actively monitoring to guard against potential future threats.