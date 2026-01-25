JioStar moves Supreme Court against CCI probe over alleged abuse of dominance in Kerala TV market

New Delhi: Reliance Industries-owned streaming platform JioStar has moved the Supreme Court challenging the Competition Commission of India’s (CCI) probe into alleged abuse of dominance and discriminatory pricing in Kerala’s television distribution market.

The company has challenged a 3 December 2025 order of the Kerala High Court, which refused to stay the CCI’s investigation and directed the regulator to complete the probe within eight weeks.

A bench led by Justice J.B. Pardiwala is set to hear JioStar’s appeal on Tuesday, 27 January.

The case arises from a complaint by Asianet Digital Network, a major cable and TV distributor in Kerala. Asianet alleged that JioStar is dominant in the state because it controls several popular Malayalam entertainment channels and holds exclusive rights to major sporting events such as the IPL and international cricket.

Asianet claimed that JioStar misused this position by offering preferential and discriminatory discounts to rival Kerala Communicators Cable Ltd (KCCL), while denying similar terms to other distributors.

Under the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India’s (Trai) rules, broadcasters are allowed to give discounts only up to 35% and must follow a non-discriminatory pricing regime. However, Asianet alleged that JioStar effectively gave KCCL discounts of more than 50% by routing money through separate marketing or promotional agreements.

According to Asianet, these marketing arrangements were a sham used to return money to KCCL, giving it much lower effective channel prices. This cost advantage allegedly allowed KCCL to offer cheaper packages, attract subscribers and local cable operators, and gain market share, while Asianet was forced to pay higher prices for the same content.

After examining the complaint, the CCI in February 2022 found a prima facie case and ordered its director general to conduct a detailed investigation. The regulator clarified that this was only a preliminary step and did not amount to any finding of guilt against JioStar.

Jurisdictional grounds JioStar challenged the CCI’s order before the high court mainly on jurisdictional grounds, arguing that the dispute relates to pricing and contractual issues governed by the Trai Act and the 2017 Broadcasting Regulations.

Since disputes between broadcasters and distributors fall within the jurisdiction of regulator Trai and the Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal, JioStar said the CCI should not have intervened. The company also accused Asianet of forum shopping by bypassing the telecom regulator.

The CCI, however, maintained that the Competition Act continues to apply even in regulated sectors and that its role in examining abuse of market power is not excluded simply because another regulator oversees the industry.

In May 2025, a single judge of the Kerala High Court upheld the CCI’s order to investigate, holding that competition law can apply alongside sectoral regulation and that Trai’s presence does not bar a probe into alleged abuse of dominance and discriminatory pricing.

The court said the CCI’s direction was only a preliminary step and that JioStar could raise all its objections before the regulator during the inquiry.

JioStar’s appeal was later dismissed by a division bench of the Kerala High Court on 3 December 2025, which agreed with the single judge and allowed the CCI’s investigation in the Kerala market to continue. This led JioStar to approach the Supreme Court.

JioStar was formed in November 2024 after Reliance Industries merged its media business with The Walt Disney Company’s India operations in a deal valued at about $8.5 billion.

The joint venture brought together Viacom18 and JioCinema with Star India and Disney+ Hotstar. Reliance holds a controlling stake of around 63%, while Disney owns about 36.84%, giving Reliance management control of the company.

According to JustWatch data for the April-June quarter of 2025, JioStar’s streaming platform JioHotstar led India’s subscription video-on-demand market with around a 25% share. Amazon Prime Video followed with about 23%, Netflix with 19%, Apple TV+ with roughly 14%, ZEE5 with 10% and Sony LIV with 5%. Other platforms together accounted for the remaining 4%.