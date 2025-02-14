JioCinema and Disney+ merge today: Here’s what JioStar offers you

Mumbai: JioStar, the joint venture owned by Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd and the Walt Disney Company, has set ambitious goals for its video streaming business as it sets to merge the two OTT apps — JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar—into a new single OTT platform, JioHotstar today (14 February).

With the merged platform, the company wants to disrupt conventional subscription models. It will offer free viewing of all content, except Hollywood films, for a limited number of hours every month to boost reach and let users sample a diverse range of programming.

“The idea is to allow every consumer to sample our content extensively,” said Kiran Mani, chief executive officer-digital, JioStar. “JioHotstar invites everyone to come and watch their favourite content without the need for a subscription. We want users to experience a full journey, whether it’s a cricket match or a popular TV series.”

Kevin Vaz, CEO-entertainment, JioStar, clarified that for current Disney+ Hotstar paid subscriber, nothing changes when they open the new app. But for JioCinema subscribers, subscription will be auto-upgraded to the premium service.

“Our pricing remains familiar—for example, ₹149 for mobile subscriptions for a quarter and ₹499 a quarter for the ad-free experience,” said Vaz. “This consistency is crucial because it ensures that loyal users do not face any disruption.”

The merger isn’t merely about combining two content libraries, according to Mani. “Instead, it’s about integrating diverse technologies—analog, network digital, and the app ecosystem—into one micro app that adapts seamlessly to any device, whether it’s a two-inch smartphone screen or a 200-inch display,” he said.

“It’s about creating moments that matter. We want the app to be so intuitive that it feels like it was built just for you.”

The company is setting sights on reaching a billion screens. “With our combined content and technology, we’re confident that we can activate a billion screens and offer every consumer a taste of our world-class content,” Mani said.

The strategy also includes deep investments in regional and family-centric content. “We are not just focusing on high-budget blockbusters. We’re committed to offering a wide range of content—from big originals to TV serials that have run for hundreds of episodes. The idea is to ensure that there is something for every segment of the audience, no matter where they are in the country,” said Vaz.

The company plans to double South Indian content on the platform—from 500 hours to 1100 hours—and there will be significant investments in original programming. “This move will not only enrich our content library but also deliver deeper, more engaging stories that resonate with local audiences,” said Vaz.