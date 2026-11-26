JioStar India Private Limited has officially entered the US streaming market. The company has launched seven of its Indian television channels on Fubo, a popular live TV streaming platform in the country. The channels went live across the international market on November 16, 2026, as per the company.

JioStar brings Star Plus, Colors, MTV and more in North America With this, JioStar is bringing a mix of Indian entertainment, films, shows and news to the South Asian audience in the US.

The seven channels which are currently available on Fubo are Star Plus, Colors, MTV India, Colors Cineplex, Colors Rishtey, Star Bharat and News18 English.

The launch expands JioStar's international distribution network and gives viewers in the North America access to some of India's popular television shows, films and entertainment content.

Subscription price to watch Indian entertainment on Fubo The newly launched Indian channels are available on Fubo via two subscription packages. Audience can access two packages-- Hindi Entertainment & Cricket and JioStar. The Hindi Entertainment & Cricket package is priced at $34.99 per month as a part of an introductory offer for the first month, after which it will cost $39.99 per month.

On the other hand, the JioStar package is available at $10.99 per month.

Both packages are available to subscribers in the US, with the prices effective November 16. It will include the following:

General Entertainment: Star Plus, Colors, Star Bharat and Colors Rishtey offering a selection of fiction and non-fiction programmes, such as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Anupama, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Bigg Boss, India Ke Top 1 Percent and Laughter Chefs among others.

Movies: Colors Cineplex to offer an extensive selection of Hindi cinema, such as Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Tiger 3, Welcome and Dil Toh Pagal Hai among others.

Youth Entertainment: MTV India to bring entertainment franchises for the youth, including Roadies, Splitsvilla and Hustle formats.

News: News18 English to offer news, debates and other developments from India.