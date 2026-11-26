JioStar India Private Limited has officially entered the US streaming market. The company has launched seven of its Indian television channels on Fubo, a popular live TV streaming platform in the country. The channels went live across the international market on November 16, 2026, as per the company.

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JioStar brings Star Plus, Colors, MTV and more in North America With this, JioStar is bringing a mix of Indian entertainment, films, shows and news to the South Asian audience in the US.

The seven channels which are currently available on Fubo are Star Plus, Colors, MTV India, Colors Cineplex, Colors Rishtey, Star Bharat and News18 English.

The launch expands JioStar's international distribution network and gives viewers in the North America access to some of India's popular television shows, films and entertainment content.

Subscription price to watch Indian entertainment on Fubo The newly launched Indian channels are available on Fubo via two subscription packages. Audience can access two packages-- Hindi Entertainment & Cricket and JioStar. The Hindi Entertainment & Cricket package is priced at $34.99 per month as a part of an introductory offer for the first month, after which it will cost $39.99 per month.

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On the other hand, the JioStar package is available at $10.99 per month.

Both packages are available to subscribers in the US, with the prices effective November 16. It will include the following:

General Entertainment: Star Plus, Colors, Star Bharat and Colors Rishtey offering a selection of fiction and non-fiction programmes, such as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Anupama, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Bigg Boss, India Ke Top 1 Percent and Laughter Chefs among others.

Movies: Colors Cineplex to offer an extensive selection of Hindi cinema, such as Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Tiger 3, Welcome and Dil Toh Pagal Hai among others.

Youth Entertainment: MTV India to bring entertainment franchises for the youth, including Roadies, Splitsvilla and Hustle formats.

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News: News18 English to offer news, debates and other developments from India.

Talking about the launch, Amit Malhotra, Head - International Business, JioStar, said in a statement, "The opportunity for Indian entertainment internationally is no longer limited to taking individual shows or channels overseas. It is about building a distribution ecosystem through which the breadth of Indian television can travel. At JioStar, our approach is to bring the full spectrum of our content, from fiction and reality to cinema and youth entertainment, to South Asian families in the US and to a wider audience who can connect with it. Rooted in India’s rich storytelling culture and heritage, these stories and formats have built lasting connections and continue to bring families together, even across geographies. With seven channels on Fubo, we are creating a strong foundation in the US as we build a wider international distribution network for our linear portfolio.”

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About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.