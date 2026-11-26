JioStar is reportedly preparing for another phase of workforce restructuring as negotiations to sell seven television channels, following a Competition Commission of India (CCI) mandate, move forward, potentially triggering further changes in the company's employee strength.

According to a report by Exchange4Media, discussions for the sale of the seven channels are underway and the transactions are expected to be completed by March 2027. Employees associated with these television businesses are likely to move to the acquiring companies as part of the transactions rather than face layoffs, people familiar with the development told the publication.

The proposed transfers are separate from JioStar's ongoing workforce rationalisation exercise, which has already put several employees across departments at risk of losing their jobs.

Which TV channels are being sold? The seven channels identified for divestment are:

Star Jalsha Movies 2. Star Jalsha Movies HD

3. Colors Marathi

4. Colors Marathi HD

5. Colors Super

6. Hungama

7. Super Hungama

According to the report, the employees working across these channel businesses are expected to be absorbed by the acquiring companies once the deals are completed. The transition is likely to be incorporated into the overall business transfer arrangements.

JioStar did not provide an official response to the publication on the proposed channel sales.

JioStar's latest round of layoffs The proposed channel sales come alongside a separate workforce reduction at JioStar. Around 150 employees are expected to leave the company in its latest restructuring exercise, although industry sources cited by Exchange4Media indicated that the final number could be higher.

The exercise is understood to affect several functions, including marketing, production, studios and other operational teams.

Also Read | JioStar to lay off around 150 employees this week: Report

Responding to the earlier report, a JioStar spokesperson said, "We are rebalancing our portfolio to focus our investments on the businesses where we see the strongest opportunity for long-term growth. This is a strategic decision aimed at strengthening our competitive position in a dynamic and rapidly evolving industry. We recognise that these decisions will have an impact on some of our employees and we are committed to treating every colleague with respect and providing them every possible support through the transition."

Employees impacted by the restructuring are reportedly being offered severance equivalent to at least six months' salary, in addition to a pro-rata bonus for the ongoing financial year. JioStar has not revealed the exact number of employees affected or provided a breakdown by department.

Why is JioStar restructuring its television business? The latest changes follow the November 2024 merger of Reliance Industries' Viacom18 and Disney's Star India. The integration had resulted in overlapping positions across several functions, prompting an extensive restructuring exercise in March 2025 that led to the exit of more than 500 employees, alongside redeployment and consolidation of roles.

JioStar's television operations are also facing pressure from a declining pay-TV subscriber base, slower advertising growth and competition from digital streaming platforms. The prolonged suspension of television audience ratings has further complicated the ability of broadcasters to demonstrate audience reach and negotiate advertising rates.

The company operates approximately 120 entertainment and sports television channels, while its streaming platform JioHotstar has become a key area for investment, particularly in advertising and subscription-led growth.

What did the CCI mandate? The sale of the seven television channels stems from the conditions laid down by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) when it cleared the merger between Reliance Industries and Walt Disney's media operations. As part of its approval, the regulator directed the merged entity to divest these channels to address potential competition concerns, especially in regional-language and children's programming.