NEW DELHI : Indian domestic travellers are not affected by the news around the Omicron variant of covid-19 and after a slight hitch, travel within the country is back, said online travel agency MakeMyTrip.

From a booking standpoint, the company said cancellation rates have come down significantly on the domestic front as well for its platform. "When the news broke, given that there was a tremendous amount of fear in everybody's mind, there was a knee-jerk reaction. That has gone away for the last three days," said Rajesh Magow, co-founder and group CEO of the Nasdaq-listed OTA.

The fear, he said, was primarily in the flights segment at that time domestically and that is now returning. "We haven't really seen any sort of material drop on the side of hotel bookings as the apprehension was more for flights and I can see that people still want to take holidays," he said.

The company said due to constant covid-related changes, it has also updated its technology and product innovations in order to be able to meet the demands of the constant flux. In the last two years, the company has observed that web check-ins, which were used by just 10% of its customers in 2019, now are up to 75-80% in 2021. Travel insurance, too, has increased significantly as a result of covid. The company said about 15-20% of its current bookings in 2021 include travel insurance services when customers are making a purchase.

The company also launched an 'assurance' product last year which ensured safety throughout the journey. There were also other tech-related products like locking in airfares for seven days, which did well for them, said the company's Group CTO at MakeMyTrip Sanjay Mohan in a joint interview with Mint.

Mohan added that the company has done a 20% year-on-year increase in its tech investments and that 40-50% of the company's current talent is focused on technology innovations.

"A lot of new needs emerged out of covid, whether it's safety guidelines, web, check-ins, free cancellation, etc., were all products born out of this because everybody was bothered about what would happen with their bookings," said Mohan.

Since nearly 75-80% of the company's transactions happen on mobile, it is also looking at bringing in forex into its offerings next.

