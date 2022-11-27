Jitters in the south over Adani’s cement foray9 min read . Updated: 27 Nov 2022, 11:39 PM IST
- Incumbent players—large, medium, and small— have rushed to the drawing board as consolidation looms large
CHENNAI : India Cements Ltd’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, on 12 November, was a parade of the who’s who. Senior politicians from across party lines trooped into Kalaivanar Arangam, an auditorium in Chennai that can seat over 2,000. So did executives from other cement companies, dealers, and cricketer MS Dhoni who captains Chennai Super Kings, the IPL franchise owned by India Cements.