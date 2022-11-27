Jitters in the south over Adani’s cement foray

Things have only gotten worse with the recent geopolitical tensions, which resulted in a sharp increase in the prices of coal and fuel. India Cements posted a net loss of ₹113.26 crore in the second quarter of 2022-23. “The loss is the highest in history so far," Srinivasan said. He blamed it on the inability to increase prices to recover higher costs. Ramco Cements Ltd reported a 98% drop in its net profits despite a 19% increase in revenues. Its managing director, PR Venketrama Raja, told analysts that the EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) per tonne of ₹582 was one of the lowest in eight years. The story is same with other companies and the balance sheets of almost all of them are stretched.